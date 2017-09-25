'Kingsman' sequel unseats 'It' as box office returns to form

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (FOX +0.7% , FOXA +0.9% ) unseated It (TWX +0.8% ) to lead box office grosses that are rebounding nicely from a serious end-of-summer slump.

September box office is pacing toward monthly records, a welcome antidote to revenues that were in the doldrums heading into Labor Day weekend.

The Kingsman sequel drew $39M, leading It (which grossed $29.8M) and fellow newcomer The LEGO Ninjago Movie (NYSE:TWX), which grossed $20.5M. Rounding out the top five were a pair of holdovers from last weekend: American Assassin (LGF.A -0.7% , LGF.B -0.4% ) at No. 4 with $6.3M, and Mother! (VIA +0.3% , VIAB +0.9% ) with $3.3M.

In its third week of release, It brought its domestic total to $266.1M and its worldwide cumulative box office to $477.8M.

Meanwhile, the new Kingsman film added $61.25M overseas to bring its global first-weekend take to just over $100M.