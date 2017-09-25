Uber competitor Lyft met with London transport authorities

Uber (Private:UBER) competitor Lyft (Private:LYFT) met with London transportation regulators several times over the past year, suggesting the rival company plans an overseas expansion.

The Lyft information came out in response to a freedom of information request to the UK government.

Transportation for London recently told Uber it planned to deny the company’s license renewal.

Lyft Director of Transport Innovation Michael Hurwitz tells Reuters, in a statement, “We regularly talk to companies around the world about innovation that could improve transport in London.”

