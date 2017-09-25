ProQR's CF candidate QR-010 shows encouraging action in early-stage study, shares up 10% after hours

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) announces positive preliminary results from a Phase 1b clinical trial assessing QR-010 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with the F508del mutation.

Patients who received an inhaled administration of QR-010 (6.25 mg, 12.5 mg or 25 mg) reported fewer respiratory symptoms after four weeks of treatment compared to placebo as determined by questionnaire called CFQ-R. The trend was stronger in patients with lower lung function at baseline.

QR-010 was safe and well-tolerated across all doses.

Complete results will be submitted for presentation at the North American CF Conference in early November.

QR-010 is an RNA-based oligonucleotide that targets the messenger RNA in CF patients that have the F508del mutation. It is designed for self-administration via a handheld aerosol delivery device. It has Orphan Drug and Fast Track status in the U.S. and Orphan Drug status in Europe.

Development is ongoing.

Management will host a conference call today at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the data.