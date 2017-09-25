Red Hat shares up 4.5% after Q2, guidance beats

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) shares are up 4.48% after reporting Q2 results with revenue and EPS beats plus Q3 and FY18 outlooks that beat consensus.

Q3 outlook: revenue, $730M to $737M (consensus: $710.92M); non-GAAP operating margin, 23.7%; fully diluted non-GAAP EPS, $0.70 (consensus: $0.70).

FY18 outlook: revenue, $2.88B to $2.895B (consensus: $2.81B); non-GAAP operating margin, 23.8%; diluted non-GAAP EPS, $2.77 to $2.79 (consensus: $2.69), operating cash flow, $880M to $900M.

Subscription revenue breakout (constant currency): Subscription revenue from Infrastructure-related offerings, $487M (+14% Y/Y); Subscription revenue from Application Development-related and other emerging technology offerings, $150M (+43%).

Deferred revenue: Red Hat ended the quarter with a deferred revenue balance of $2.05B, up 22% on the year.

Cash: Operating cash flow was $143M, up 48% on the year. The company ended the quarter with $2.31B in cash and equivalents.

