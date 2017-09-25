Navistar updates on Volkswagen Truck & Bus alliance

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) announces that it expects a number of new product offerings and integrations with alliance partner Volkswagen Truck & Bus.

The plans from the two companies include partnering to develop an electric-powered, medium-duty vehicle for the U.S. and Canada market.

"Our alliance with Volkswagen Truck & Bus is allowing us to move much more quickly into electric propulsion thanks to our ability to leverage their technology investments and components in segments of the market where we're already a leader," says Navistar CEO Troy Clarke.

The JV collaboration is expected to generate synergies in a variety of areas.

