Stocks stumble as techs slide, North Korea amps up threats

Stocks slipped, weighed by heavy losses in the tech sector (-1.4%) which caused the tech-heavy Nasdaq (-0.9%) to badly lag the other major averages.

Investors rotated out of techs, the YTD leader among all stock market sectors, in favor of some groups that have struggled so far this year such as energy (+1.5%) and consumer staples (+0.7%); in addition to a sector rotation, there was a market-cap rotation, as shown by the small-cap Russell 2000 (+0.1%), which settled at a new all-time high.

Facebook was one of the weakest stocks in the tech arena, tumbling 4.5% to settle below its 50-day simple moving average for the first time since July 6, while heavyweights Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet also struggled.

The declines intensified after North Korea's foreign minister said Pres. Trump has effectively declared war and thus his country has the right to take measures against the U.S, including shooting down strategic bombers even if they are not in North Korean airspace.

U.S. Treasury prices advanced to new session highs following the North Korea comments, with the benchmark 10-year yield shedding 4 bps to 2.22% while the two-year yield held up a bit better, finishing just a basis point lower at 1.42%.

U.S. crude oil jumped 3.1% to $52.22/bbl, its eighth gain in 11 sessions, as prices have climbed amid data suggesting an easing of the global supply glut and analysts saying OPEC looks likely to extend its production cut deal.