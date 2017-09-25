Jefferies: Dish Network spectrum makes it compelling investment

Dish Network (DISH +1.4% ) is the "most compelling investment" that Jefferies can see, with pointers to the spectrum hoard that it thinks is undervalued and safe from encroachment by new technologies.

"At the present share price, we estimate the market is valuing DISH’s spectrum at about $0.74 per MHz-POP, roughly a 45 percent discount to our estimate,” write analysts Mike McCormack and Scott Goldman. “Given the on-going demand for spectrum amid rapidly rising bandwidth needs as well as the scarcity of spectrum expected to become available, we expect this disparity to narrow over time.”

Meanwhile, other attempts to remove reliance on base airwaves (such as small cells and varying densification efforts) are "overblown" compared to the "lifeblood" of spectrum.

The analysts have a Buy rating on the stock and a price target of $80, implying 48% upside.