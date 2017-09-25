PDC Energy buys Colorado acreage for $210M

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) agrees to acquire bolt-on assets in Colorado's Wattenberg field from Bayswater Exploration & Production for ~$210M.

The acquisition consists of 8,300 net acres together with 2,200 boe/day (60% oil) in current net production; PDC expects the newly acquired acreage, combined with its existing acreage, to result in a consolidated position of ~30K net acres in the Middle and Outer Core areas of the Wattenberg field.

PDC says it also exchanged acreage with another unnamed Wattenberg operator to consolidate certain acreage positions.

PDC says it expects the two new consolidated areas, along with its Kersey area, to be the primary focus of its ongoing development efforts.