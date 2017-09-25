Sina files proxy materials in board fight with Aristeia

Sina (SINA -3.6% ) has filed its proxy materials in a contentious fight with Aristeia Capital, which is looking to put two nominees on the board.

The company is holding its annual general meeting Nov. 3 in Hong Kong.

Aristeia (which has about a 3.5% stake) nominated Brett Krause and Thomas Manning to the board, while Sina is urging the re-election of Yichen Zhang and the rejection of Aristeia's two nominees.

"We believe that Aristeia's proposed plan will not create sustainable shareholder value, but will instead consist of financial engineering maneuvers that will introduce substantial risk to your company, including certain proposals that are simply not feasible," Sina says.

It also points to $160,000 in cash payments for the two Aristeia nominees for taking part in the fight, and says that indicates they woulnd't function independently of Aristeia if elected.