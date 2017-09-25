QEP Resources -9% after cutting full-year production outlook

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) -8.8% AH after lowering FY 2017 production guidance, reflecting the closing of the sale of its Pinedale Anticline field assets and larger than expected production declines from some pilot wells.

For 2017, QEP cuts guidance for oil production guidance to 19.5M-20M barrels from its previous forecast of 21M-22M barrels, natural gas production to 165B-170B cf from a prior 182.5M-192.5M cf, and natural gas liquids output to 5.25M-5.75M barrels from 5.75M-6.25M barrels; FY 2017 total production is seen at 52.3M-54.1M boe vs. 57.2M-60.3M previously.