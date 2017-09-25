ViaSat moves ahead on building ViaSat-3 satellites

ViaSat (VSAT +0.2% ) and Boeing are moving forward with full construction of the first two of its ViaSat-3 satellites, after successfully hitting Critical Design Review milestones.

The first two of the class of Ka-band satellites -- each of which able to deliver more than 1 TB/second in capacity -- will focus respectively on the Americas and EMEA, while a third satellite will be eventually deployed to cover Asia Pacific.

Payloads are being designed and built at ViaSat's Tempe, Ariz., facility, and Boeing is building the 702 satellite platform in El Segundo, Calif.