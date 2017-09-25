Permian Basin still holds 60B-70B barrels, study says, but fears persist

The Permian Basin holds another 60B-70B barrels of recoverable resources, with a ~$3.3T market value at current prices for WTI crude, according to a new study by IHS Markit.

“The Permian Basin is America’s super basin in terms of its oil and gas production history and for operators it presents a significant variety of stacked targets that are profitable at today’s oil prices,” IHS says.

Yet fears persist that a bust is near, as costs for all types of oilfield equipment have been rising from 20%-30% over the past year, potentially signaling an overheated situation, and some drillers are starting to venture from prime acreage to less productive formations.

The booming field could reach its peak and begin a slow decline as early as 2021 if drillers keep running full tilt and pump too much crude to allow oil prices to rise much, which in turn would kill incentives to develop technologies to recover reserves that are now unreachable or uneconomical, according to an analysis by Wood Mackenzie.

Major Permian producers include PXD, CXO, XEC, EOG, PE, DVN, NBL, XOM, CVX, OXY, WPX, RSPP, APC, APA, FANG, SM, EGN, MTDR, QEP, ECA, CPE, LPI