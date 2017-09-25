New Street: Cable capex to fall as investment cycle ends

With expensive re-engineering going on across the telecom sector, cable network expenditures could soon fall 10-15%, according to New Street Research.

The firm looked at two metrics in particular -- opex per customer and capex per home passed -- and came away with a bullish assessment.

“Our prior capex estimates assumed that capex to revenue would fall to 11.6% by 2022, resulting in capex that was 4% to 12% below consensus," analyst Charlie Gaynor and team write. "The analysis from our companion report suggests that should fall 500 basis points more than we had previously expected, resulting in 2022 capex estimates that are now 10% to 12% below consensus for Comcast and Altice USA.”