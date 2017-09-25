BlackRock faces loss of $37M from exec's Kasich donation

A donation to Ohio Governor and then-presidential candidate John Kasich by a top exec may end up costing BlackRock (BLK +0.5% ) $37M.

The company may be banned from collecting that amount from public-sector clients, depending on findings around the donation made by iShares chief Mark Wiedman, which the company says unknowingly ran afoul of pay-to-play rules.

Firms can seek a waiver from a two-year ban if they can demonstrate they had the necessary compliance program and that the donation was inadvertent and not tied to winning government business.

BlackRock filed that waiver in May and says it worked to set the matter right, including getting a refund of the $2,700 contribution.