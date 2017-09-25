Duperreault launches three-unit reorg at AIG

American International Group (AIG +0.5% ) will reshuffle into three units, a first key move from new chief and turnaround specialist Brian Duperreault.

The changes mean the firm won't have separate commercial and consumer businesses as well.

The emerging business units will be a general insurance business, a life/retirement unit, and a stand-alone technology unit. Peter Zaffino -- previously Duperreault's pick for chief operating officer -- will be chief of the general insurance wing.

Meanwhile, another Duperreault associate, Seraina Macia, will lead the tech business.

AIG veteran Kevin Hogan will lead the life/retirement business; he most recently ran the consumer insurance unit.

AIG also named a new general counsel, Lucy Fato, on Sept. 5.