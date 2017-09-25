Gazprom dumps Exxon to top S&P Global Platts ranking of energy companies

Russia’s Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) has supplanted Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) at the top of the S&P Global Platts 250 rating of the world's energy companies, dethroning XOM's 12-year reign.

Among other biggest risers on the list, Germany’s E.ON (OTCPK:EONGY) surged to 2nd place from 114th and India’s Reliance Industries rose to 3rd place from last year’s 8th.

Rounding out the top 10 are 4th ranked Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP), 5th place China National Petroleum (NYSE:PTR), Russia's Lukoil (OTC:LUKOF, OTCPK:LUKOY) at no. 6, Indian Oil Corp. at no. 7, Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) finishing in 8th place, XOM falling to 9th, and France's Total (NYSE:TOT) at no. 10.

The rating is formed on the basis of financial indicators of companies, including the value of assets, total revenues, net profit and others.