PPG cites hit from hurricanes, earthquakes in Q3 earnings guidance

PPG Industries (PPG +0.4% ) is higher despite issuing below consensus guidance for Q3 EPS of $1.48-$1.55 vs $1.64 analyst consensus estimate, with a $0.05-$0.10 impact caused by the impact of natural disasters.

PPG says it owns more than 100 architectural coatings stores, ~1,600 concessionaire stores in Mexico, various distribution centers, manufacturing facilities and administrative offices in the areas affected by hurricanes and earthquakes during Q3, and has been affected by the disruption of its supply chain.

Excluding the unfavorable impacts from the hurricanes and the earthquakes, PPG expects its Q3 volume growth rate above 1.5%, exceeding the company's H1 growth rate.