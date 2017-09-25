Veresen tries again for U.S. approval of LNG project in Oregon

Veresen (OTC:FCGYF) has resubmitted its application with U.S. regulators for a bigger, more expensive Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas export terminal and pipeline in Oregon after suffering a rejection last year.

Veresen now estimates Jordan Cove to cost US$10B to build, up from $7.5B in its previous proposal, and would have capacity of 7.8M metric tons/year, up from 6M metric tons/year in the original project plan.

The FERC denied the Jordan Cove project last year because it said demand had not been proven and its harm to landowners outweighed the public benefits, but the project was resubmitted after the start of the new Trump administration.