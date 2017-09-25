Reuters: Exxon's Baytown refinery major production units in operation

All major production units at Exxon Mobil’s (XOM +1.3% ) 560K bbl/day Baytown, Tex., refinery, second largest in the U.S., have returned to normal operations after being shut nearly a month ago by Hurricane Harvey, Reuters reports.

However, the coking unit reportedly remains shut at XOM’s 362K bbl/day Beaumont, Tex., refinery, after flooding from Harvey had shut the refinery on Aug. 30.

The 45K bbl/day coker is expected to be the last unit to return to full production at Beaumont because two of its eight drums are said to be clogged with petroleum coke sludge.