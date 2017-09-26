Safe havens gain amid N.Korea war talk

Tensions between the U.S. and North Korea have reached a new level as the country's foreign minister said President Trump's recent comments amount to a declaration of war, threatening to shoot down American warplanes outside North Korean airspace.

The White House called the claim of a war declaration "absurd."

Safe haven assets made gains following the comments, with gold rising further above the $1,300 level.

