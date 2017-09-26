Ross: Chinese action needed on trade

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is in China to discuss the need for "meaningful action" on key trade issues.

He shared American concerns over forced technology transfers and data localization requirements, while stressing his intent to cut the trade deficit with the world's largest exporter.

Chinese officials committed to "further market openness" and welcomed U.S. firms' participation.

ETFs: FXI, ASHR, YINN, CAF, EWH, KWEB, YANG, CYB, GXC, FXP, PGJ, MCHI, HAO, CQQQ, TAO, CNY, CHIX, PEK, CHIQ, CHN, TDF, KBA, QQQC, ASHS, XPP, CNXT, CHAU, YXI, CN, FCA, YAO, CHAD, GCH, CXSE, JFC, FXCH, CHII, CHIE, ECNS, AFTY, KFYP, CHIM, EWHS, FCHI, CWEB, FHK, ASHX, CNYA, HAHA, CNHX, XINA, OBOR