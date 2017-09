Hurricane Maria has caused up to $85B in insured losses, according to catastrophe modeling firm AIR Worldwide.

"Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble," President Trump wrote on Twitter.

"Much of the Island was destroyed, with billions of dollars owed to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with."

