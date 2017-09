Vanguard declares quarterly distribution on ETFs

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) - $0.476. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.73%.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) - $0.389. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.16%.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) - $0.408. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.27%.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV) - $0.675. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.39%.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE) - $0.555. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.82%.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) - $0.176.

Payable Oct. 2; for shareholders of record Sept. 28; ex-div Sept. 27. 30-Day SEC yield as of 9/25/17