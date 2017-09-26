Tenneco to supply engine platform for Daimler Trucks

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) announces that it will supply full aftertreatment systems for new Detroit DD5 and DD8 medium-duty engines.

The aftertreatment system will be available in multiple understep, side-by-side and horizontal variations designed to accommodate the Daimler Trucks product portfolio, which includes Mercedes-Benz trucks and buses, Setra, Freightliner, Freightliner Custom Chassis, BharatBenz, FUSO, and Thomas Built Buses.

"We are pleased to partner with Daimler Trucks to support the important launch of their global engine platform for medium-duty trucks,” says Tenneco CEO Brian Kesseler.

Source: Press Release