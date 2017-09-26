International Road Dynamics, a Quarterhill Company, wins $4.23M contract

International Road Dynamics (OTC:IRDYF) a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) has been awarded a new five-year turnkey contract valued at US $4.23M with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for Traffic Monitoring Systems maintenance and service.

Under this agreement, IRD will provide installation, repair, service, and calibration at 95 TMS locations across the state. ODOT traffic monitoring systems currently consist of 23 Weigh-in-Motion and 72 Automatic Vehicle Classification stations.

Mr. Terry Bergan, IRD's President and CEO, commented: "We are pleased that Oklahoma has selected IRD for their installation and service needs, extending our more than 25-year relationship with the State. This contract award is another successful example of how we are building our base of recurring service, maintenance, and data provision revenues, a key component of our value-enhancing strategies."

