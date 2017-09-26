Ascena Retail rallies after topping estimates

Ascena (NASDAQ:ASNA) soars after besting estimates with its FQ4 report.

Comparable sales fell 4% during the quarter to top the 8.6% slide estimated by analysts. Catherines was the only brand to show positive comparable sales growth.

The company cited a "moderate" easing of store traffic headwinds, but said mall conditions are still challenging with traffic down at a mid-single digit rate. "While comp sales performance was several points better than our guide, we were not pleased with the results, and we will not be satisfied until we deliver positive, sustained enterprise-level comp sales," notes CEO David Jaffe.

Gross margin fell 10 bps to 57.4% of sales during the quarter.

