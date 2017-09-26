Axovant's intepirdine fails to beat placebo in late-stage Alzheimer's study

Shareholders in Axovant Sciences (NYSE:AXON) face an ugly day today after the company announced a negative outcome in a Phase 3 clinical trial, MINDSET, assessing intepirdine in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease (AD) on background donepezil therapy (Eisai's ARICEPT).

Intepirdine failed to beat placebo as measured by improvement in cognition or measures of daily living as determined by two scales called ADAS-Cog and ADCS-ADL after 24 weeks of treatment.

The only endpoint where intepirdine showed a treatment benefit over placebo was in a scale called CIBIC (Clinician Interview-Based Impression of Change).

Topline data from the Phase 2b HEADWAY study assessing intepirdine in patients with dementia with Lewy bodies, a Fast Track-designated indication, should be available by year-end.

Intepirdine is an antagonist of the 5HT6 receptor which promotes the release of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter essential for normal cognition.

