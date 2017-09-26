Western Digital comments on arbitrations filed against Toshiba

Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) has new comments about the ongoing trio of arbitrations against Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY).

Before the comments, here’s a quick rundown of the arbitrations.

May 14 arbitration: Western Digital wants to block the sale of the chip unit without its permission, claiming contractual consent rights due to last year’s acquisition of Toshiba memory partner SanDisk.

July 5 arbitration: Western Digital wants the court to prevent Toshiba from blocking its employees from shared databases. A court has already temporarily ruled in Western Digital’s favor on this one.

September 20 arbitration: Western Digital wants to block Toshiba from going alone on constructing a new memory chip plant called Fab 6. Toshiba says it tried to negotiate with Western Digital for participation but talks failed and now the company plans to do Fab 6 on its own.

A three-person panel, one arbitrator from each company and an independent arbitrator, will decide the arbitrations with the companies already agreeing to use the same panels for the first two matters. Western Digital wants to use the same panel for the third. An arbitration schedule will be set once the panel is finalized.

Latest statement from Western Digital counsel John Hueston: “Western Digital’s SanDisk subsidiary has been a good partner to Toshiba, has honored its commitments and obligations to the joint ventures, and has been steadfast in its efforts to reach a mutually agreeable resolution. Toshiba has resorted to retaliatory actions against its JV partner to try to coerce SanDisk to surrender its consent rights, including its lockout of Western Digital employees in June and its attempt to exclude SanDisk from certain capacity investments – neither of which has any legal basis. Absent any willingness on Toshiba’s part to resolve this matter with its JV partner in a constructive manner, we intend to continue our successful legal efforts into the binding arbitration process.”

