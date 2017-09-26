Sabra Health -6% as it transitions to version 3.0, raises capital

The company last night announced the closing of the sale/leaseback of 21 of its 24 skilled nursing/transitional care facilities for $378M. The remaining three are seen closing before year-end for $52M.

Sabra (NASDAQ:SBRA) also put on the block its remaining 43 facilities leased to Genesis Healthcare, with the sales seen closing next year for $425M-$475M.

Sabra 3.0 will have an enterprise value of $6.8B (vs. $2.8B at the end of Q2). Top 5 relationship concentration will drop to 40% from 70% (Genesis moves to 0% from 36%).

2018 normalized AFFO is now seen at $2.33-$2.39 per share vs. $2.41-$2.47 previously.