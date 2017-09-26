Darden Restaurants falls after earnings

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) reports comparable sales for the Olive Garden chain rose 1.9% in FQ1. Pricing was up 1.5% for the chain during the quarter to offset a 0.3% decline in same-restaurant traffic.

Comparable sales growth by brand: Longhorn Steakhouse +2.6%, The Capital Grille +2.0%, Yard House -0.4%, Eddie V's +2.5%, Seasons 52 -2.2%, Bahama Breeze +1.2%.

Looking ahead, Darden expects FY18 revenue of $7.99B to $8.10B vs. $8.03B consensus and FY18 EPS of $4.38 to $4.50 vs. $4.47 consensus.

Previously: Darden Restaurants EPS in-line, beats on revenue (Sept. 26)