Genocea bails on genital herpes vaccine, shifts to cancer vaccines, cuts workforce 40%; shares down 53% premarket

MIcro cap Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) craters 53% premarket on light volume in response to its announced strategic shift into neoantigen cancer vaccine development. Its new lead candidate is GEN-009 with an IND planned in Q1 2018 (potential marketing approval is years away). A Phase 1 should be initiated in H1 2018 with initial data expected in H1 2019.

The company says it is exploring strategic alternatives for former lead candidate GEN-003, an immunotherapy candidate for genital herpes.

Management also plans to cut 40% of its workforce by month-end.

Cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund operations into mid-2018.

