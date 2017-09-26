Chesapeake sees Q4 oil output at 100K bbl/day after Q3 Harvey slowdown

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) -0.4% premarket after issuing an update on Q3 operations and revisions to full-year guidance following Hurricane Harvey.

CHK says disruptive weather, closed asset sales and changes in capital allocation will result in estimated adjusted Q3 production of ~542K boe/day, up from 527.6K boe/day in Q2, but Q3 oil output of 86K bbl/day is lower than Q2's 88.4K bbl/day.

CHK expects Harvey impacts will be limited to Q3, and volumes "will continue to grow substantially" in Q4; it plans to place 120-130 new wells into production in Q4, mostly in the Eagle Ford and Powder River Basin, with oil volumes averaging ~100K bbl/day.