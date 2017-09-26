Newell Brands resumes buyback program

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) announces a return of its stock repurchase program that was voluntarily suspended in Q4 of 2015 in association with the Jarden transaction.

The company says approximately $256M of the original $500M is available for the repurchase of the company’s common shares.

The buyback authorization runs through the end of the year.

On a broad look, Newell Brands says it's ahead of its original schedule to deleverage the company and is on track to achieve its leverage ratio target of 3.0 to 3.5 times in 2018.

