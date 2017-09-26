NASA selects Jacobs for engineering services and science capability augmentation

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) was awarded a contract to perform engineering, science and technical services at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

The Engineering Services and Science Capability Augmentation (ESSCA) contract has a potential value of $1.12B, with a four year base period of performance and two option periods with a duration of two years.

“Jacobs has partnered with MSFC for more than 28 years and we are proud to continue this partnership supporting the development and testing of advance systems, including the Space Launch System,” said Jacobs Advanced Engineering Research and Operations Senior Vice President Ward Johnson. “The Jacobs workforce takes tremendous pride in supporting NASA’s mission of exploration and we are honored to continue our role augmenting MSFC resources and capabilities.”

Press Release