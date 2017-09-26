Akebia's vadadustat successful in mid-stage study in Japan, Phase 3 planned; shares ahead 5% premarket

Thinly traded small cap Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) is up 5% premarket, albeit on only 139 shares, in response to its announcement of positive results from Japan-based Phase 2 clinical trial assessing vadadustat in patients with anemia associated with non-dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease (CKD). The results were consistent with earlier studies. Detailed data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference and for publication.

Topline data from a Phase 2 study in dialysis patients with CKD should be announced by year-end. Phase 3 development in non-dialysis patients will commence about the same time.

The company has inked a new agreement with commercialization partner Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation that grants the latter an option to access data from Akebia's global Phase 3 vadadustrat program in exchange for payments of up to $25M.

Vadadustat is an inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor (HIF)-prolyl hydroxylase, an enzyme that promotes the breakdown of HIF proteins. HIF is the primary regulator of the production of red blood cells. The body's natural response to anemia is to increase the level of HIF proteins. It is being developed for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease.