Asymco: Apple Watch sold $4.9B in past year

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has sold 33M Watch units since the launch of the line over two years ago and 15M in the past year, according to estimates from Asymco’s Horace Dediu.

The unit sales in the past year add up to $4.9B.

The math behind Dediu’s estimates matches up with CEO Tim Cook’s recent comments that the Apple Watch has outsold Rolex and that Watch sales increased 50% in the past quarter.

Dediu thinks the Watch story is just beginning and compares the device to the early iPhones, writing, “The Watch was born a timepiece but it is traversing through the early iPhone and pulling in a new direction all of its own.”

