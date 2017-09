General Electric (NYSE:GE) is in danger of losing one of its largest industrial contracts after a political shakeup in India.

A new railways minister, Piyush Goyal, stunned GE leaders earlier this month by declaring that India would pull out of a $2.5B train deal and instead seek to transform its massive rail network to use electric locomotives exclusively.

GE, which has already spent $200M on local factory to make 1,000 locomotives, met with him last week to try to keep the deal together.