Macquarie launches coverage on U.S. airline sector

Macquarie dives into the covering the U.S. airline sector.

Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) rated at Outperform. Price target $94 to rep 26% upside.

Southwest Air (NYSE:LUV) rated at Outperform. PT of $62 to rep 12% upside.

Spirit Air (NASDAQ:SAVE) rated at Neutral. PT of $33 to rep 3.5% upside.

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) rated at Outperform. PT of $49 to rep 31% upside.

Delta (NYSE:DAL) rated at Outperform. PT of $61 to rep 26% upside.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) rated at Neutral. PT $64 to rep 7.7% upside.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) rated at Neutral. PT $119 to rep 15% downside.

American Air (NASDAQ:AAL) rated at Neutral. PT $47 to rep 1.5% downside.

Related ETF: JETS.