ChromaDex's Niagen shows positive effect in early-stage study; shares up 16% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) is up 16 % premarket on light volume in response to its announcement of encouraging results from an early-stage study assessing the safety and effect of dietary supplement NIAGEN nicotinamide riboside chloride in 140 healthy volunteers over eight weeks.

The results showed NIAGEN produced statistically significant increases a co-enzyme called nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) compared to placebo. Levels remained elevated for the duration of the study (participants received daily doses of NIAGEN - 100 mg, 300 mg or 1000 mg).

The company says NAD+ plays a key role in cellular energy metabolism and mitochondrial function. Levels of NAD+ decrease in normal aging so increasing levels may reduce the metabolic stresses of aging.

Complete results will be submitted for publication.