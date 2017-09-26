U.S. Steel, Kobe Steel to spend $400M to hike high-strength steel output

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) and Japan's Kobe Steel (OTCPK:KBSTF) say they will spend $400M to build a new continuous galvanizing line at their joint venture, PRO-TEC Coating Company in Leipsic, Ohio, in response to a growing demand from automakers for advanced high-strength steels.

The JV, which sells products to Japanese and U.S. automakers in North America, plans to increase annual production of galvanized high-strength steel by 500K tons to 2M short tons; construction is expected to begin in Q4, and the line is expected to commence startup in 2019.

Kobe Steel says it believes high-strength steel will be used mostly in car body structures where strong safety in cases of collision is required, while aluminum and resin will be used increasingly in panels such as rooftops and doors.