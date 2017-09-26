Analysts raise Red Hat price targets after Q2 beat

Analysts out with Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) price target raises after yesterday’s Q2 earnings beat.

Mizuho Securities raises its price target from $109 to $125 and maintains a Buy rating.

Analyst Abhey Lamba is bullish on near-term execution and positive on Red Hat’s sustained growth momentum.

Lamba raises FY18 EPS estimate from $2.37 to $2.78.

Deutsche Bank raises its price target by $10 to $120 and maintains a Buy rating.

Red Hat shares are up 4.53% premarket.

Previously: Red Hat shares up 4.5% after Q2, guidance beats (Sept. 25)