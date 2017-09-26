Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Agilent (NYSE:A) resumed with Neutral rating and $68 (5% upside) price target by Goldman Sachs.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) initiated with Outperform rating and $20 (82% upside) price target by Cowen and Co.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) resumed with Neutral rating and $200 (flat) price target by Goldman.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) resumed with Sell rating and $24 (19% downside risk) price target by Goldman.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) resumed with Neutral rating and $67 (2% downside risk) by Goldman.

Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO) resumed on the Conviction List at Goldman.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) resumed with Neutral rating and $83 (3% downside risk) by Goldman.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) upgraded to Outperform with a $32 (43% upside) price target by Leerink.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) downgraded to Hold with a $2.50 (53% downside risk) price target by Stifel.