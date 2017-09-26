Greenhill up 13% after announcing leveraged recap

Big capital structure changes are on the way for Greenhill & Co. (NYSE:GHL).

Step one will be to borrow $300M under a Term Loan B structure, with funds (along with $10M in share purchases by both the chairman and CEO) to be used to repay all existing bank debt and buy back up to $235M of common stock.

The company intends to shortly commence a tender offer for 9M shares (about 30% of the float) for $17 each (vs. last night's close of $14.40).

Alongside all this will be an elimination of the dividend (currently $0.45 per share, or a 12.5% yield).