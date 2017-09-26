Eminem royalty stream set to be a traded stock

Shares of the royalty stream for the entire music catalog of Eminem are set to go public in what has the potential to be an industy-rattling development.

Start-up Royalty Flow filed for a "mini-IPO" with a target to raise $11M to $50M. Royalty Flow holds the multimillion dollar royalty stream for the Eminem catalog dating back to 1995.

The minimum investment for investors is expected to be $2,250 for 150 shares, according to Detroit Free Press. The stock will be listed on either the OTC or Nasdaq.

While Eminem has won 15 Grammy Awards and sold more than 32.2M albums, a decline in his popularity is cited as a potential risk factor by Royalty Flow.

Royalty Flow SEC filing

