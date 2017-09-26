BioTime announces positive secondary and additional long-term data from the Renevia pivotal trial

BioTime (NYSEMKT:BTX) announces that treated patients from the Renevia pivotal trial in Europe retained an average of 70% of the transplanted volume at 12 months and additional five patients indicates an average retention of 64% at 18 months. These data exceed management expectations for long-term performance of the Renevia transplant.

BioTime remains on track for filing the CE mark application by the end of this year with possible approval and launch next year.

In this trial, BioTime studied patients with HIV-associated lipoatrophy. Primary endpoints of the trial were met. The secondary endpoints, such as qualitative improvements, trended positive and support the statistically significant primary endpoint.

Renevia is designed to mimic the naturally-occurring extracellular matrix and provide a 3D scaffold that enables effective cell transplant and engraftment. It is being developed as an alternative to whole adipose tissue fat transfer procedures.

The positive data, along with the secondary endpoints and full safety report, will be presented at the International Federation for Adipose Therapeutics and Science conference which will be held in Miami, FL. from November 30th through December 3rd.