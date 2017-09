Nomura Instinet raises its price target on Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) by $2 to $12 and maintains a Buy rating.

Analyst Donnie Teng cites industry checks showing that Himax will likely win Xiaomi’s 3D sensing order in the second half of 2018 with the sensing project starting in 1H18.

Teng bases his price target on 22x his FY19 EPS estimate of $0.54, raised from $0.45, and notes that the stock currently trades at 18x the 2019 EPS.