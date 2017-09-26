Bernstein cautious on Fiat's M&A potential

Bernstein doesn't think Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) CEO Sergio Marchionne will pull off a "supernova" M&A event before he retires at the end of 2018.

Analyst Max Warburton doesn't see the interest from Detroit or Germany and notes that a Chinese automaker would need backing from Beijing.

He also sees some difficulty in Fiat unloading Jeep or Maserati/Alfa Romeo.

The cautious take from Bernstein arrives with shares of Fiat up 53% over the last three months to make it the top performer in the Stoxx 600, according to Bloomberg.

Bernstein keeps a Market Perform rating on Fiat.