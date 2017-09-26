Youngevity introduces Saveur Natural Food to North America and UK markets

Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) announced the launch of Saveur Natural Food, now available for the first time for purchase in the U.S., Canada and UK.

Each of the different rubs, seasonings, spices, salts, and mixes are ETO- and PPO-free, lab-tested, gluten free and steam-sterilized to ensure the highest quality. This uniquely natural approach is expected to help bolster Youngevity's goal of delivering exceptional nutrition and healthy lifestyle solutions to everyday people.

"We believe Saveur Natural Foods aligns perfectly with our overall brand identity," stated Dave Briskie, President and CFO of Youngevity. "This ideal combination of all-natural ingredients and delicious taste should strike the perfect lifestyle balance for our distributors and customers around the world."

Press Release