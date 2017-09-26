2017 is "tipping point" for electric cars, BHP exec says

This year could be the “tipping point” for electric cars, with the impact for raw materials producers to be felt first in the metals market and only later in oil, says BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) chief commercial officer Arnoud Balhuizen.

But “the reality is a mid-sized electric vehicle still needs subsidies to compete... so a lot will depend on batteries, on policy, on infrastructure,” Balhuizen adds.

For miners, the electric vehicle boom likely would be felt first in copper, where supply will struggle to match increased demand as major mines are aging with no big discoveries in two decades, Balhhuizen says, also noting that fully electric vehicles require 4x as much copper as cars that run on combustion engines.

BHP is well placed, Balhuizen says, with assets such as Escondida and Spence in Chile, and Olympic Dam in Australia.

ETFs: JJC, CPER, CUPM