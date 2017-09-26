BioLineRx initiates Phase 1b/2 trial for BL-8040 in AML under immunotherapy collaboration

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) initiates a Phase 1b/2 trial, BATTLE, assessing the combination of BL-8040 and atezolizumab (Roche's TECENTRIQ) for the maintenance treatment of patients with intermediate and high-risk acute myeloid leukemia who have achieved a complete response following induction and consolidation therapy.

The trial will enroll up to 60 patients. The primary endpoint is relapse-free survival. The effect of the combination therapy on minimal residual disease, multiple immunological parameters and potential biomarkers will also be evaluated.

BL-8040 is a short peptide for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia, solid tumors and certain hematological indications. It functions as a high-affinity antagonist for CXCR4, a chemokine receptor that is directly involved in tumor progression, angiogenesis, metastasis and cell survival. CXCR4 is over-expressed in more than 70% of human cancers and its expression often correlates with disease severity.